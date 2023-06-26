The Cebu office of Foundever (formerly Sitel Group and SYKES) was honored recently with the Top 10 Biggest Cebu IT BPM Companies Award at the Cebu IT/BPM Awards and Recognition Gala Night hosted by the Cebu IT BPM Organization.

The award, which was received on May 26, is given to companies that have made a significant economic contribution to Cebu City and the region, particularly in terms of generated employment opportunities.

Foundever™, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, has recently opened its third hub in Cebu to provide a workplace for its in-center and remote associates.

This site, along with the company’s two other offices in the region, is set to fill over 2,400 positions in the first half of 2023.

Present during the event to receive the award were Foundever’s Senior Director Kris Villaba, HR Director Henry Valencia, Talent Acquisition Director Mae Blanco, Senior Director for Workforce Management Kevin Luke Cayanong, and Workplace Experience Manager Paolo Villaba.