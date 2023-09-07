The company that was once named Sitel Group is eagerly anticipating the arrival of other Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firms in Palawan.

Now Foundever, it believes that this development will be advantageous for the province’s economy as it will result in increased job prospects and provide valuable skills training.

Foundever’s senior site director Jen Joloc spoke on a panel about jumpstarting careers in the BPO industry during the Digital Careers Expo 2023, an event sponsored by the Department of Information Communications and Technology (DICT).

As Foundever was one of the first BPO companies to invest in Palawan, Joloc stated that the company wanted to give back to the community by providing skills development training for Palaweños, enabling them to become more competitive and experience career growth in the booming ICT industry.

Foundever has partnered with academic and government institutions to engage in programs that benefit their workers.

Joloc mentioned that the programs Foundever uses nationwide were initiated in Palawan.

“It is here in Palawan that we started the part-time model and the hub model. If you’re a student or a part time worker you can work with us. We also have moms that stay at home while nasa school mga children nila,” said Joloc.

She also noted that, thanks to their collaborations with academic institutions like Western Philippines University, Palawan State University, and the senior high school department at Palawan National School, students could advance in their careers even while being full-time students. Part-time employees were not restricted to roles as agents but also had the opportunity to become coaches and managers.

Joloc said they provide a project-based part-time opportunity during the summer season, typically lasting around a month, depending on the specific task. In this program, Foundever offers employment to approximately 70 students.

Furthermore, Foundever introduced the hub model in Palawan during the pandemic. Under this arrangement, employees didn’t commute to the main office; instead, they worked from the nearest local computer shops.

“Kasi limited lang yung number ng pwedeng magtrabaho sa office, we hired the computer shops here in Puerto to operate because we need to address the power connectivity issues,” stated Joloc, citing that most of their employees were boarders in Puerto Princesa City and therefore had no access to a stable internet connection. The hub model is now used as a type of work-from-home setup nationwide by Foundever.

Although Foundever rebranded in March this year, the company is more popularly known as Sitel to Palaweños.

Reschill Mesias, a learning and sourcing manager for Foundever, noted that their presence during the career expo wanted to address that recent rebranding, as well as bust the myths about working in BPO companies.

“Although the BPO industry in Palawan started in 2016, hindi pa rin clear kung ano ba ang trabaho sa BPO. Very broad, hindi kailangan na graduate ka ng four-year course or may accent ka to work here,” said Mesias.

Mesias also said that Foundever welcomed the entry of other BPO companies and ICT industries to build in Palawan, as Foundever already had roots in the community due to their partnership and training programs.

“Rather we are not just focusing on hiring but also to give back to the community. The more na magkakaroon ng BPO competitors, then better for everyone,” concluded Mesias.

Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, the DICT Undersecretary for ICT Industry Development mentioned that Palawan is at a good position to contribute to the ICT industry. During the same career expo, Batapa-Sigue mentioned that ICT workers contribute 23% of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and mentioned that the industry was projected to be the biggest contributor to the country’s GDP within the next two years.

“What is the magic? That is, making the academe, government, and ICT industry collaborate, yan ang ating MAGIC formula. Other countries in the world kinokopya nila yan,” Batapa-Sigue added.