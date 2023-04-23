The body of an 87-year-old widower was discovered on the roof of his home in Brgy. Tacras, Narra town, on Friday afternoon, at around 4 o’clock.

According to one of the deceased’s relatives, who notified personnel of the Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS), the bad stench that had permeated their residence on April 21 was traced to the roof. When they went to check, they found the body of Jeremias Hermosa Duque.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) said the Narra MPS has requested that a post-mortem examination be undertaken on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death.

As of yet, no other information about Duque’s death has been released, and the inquiry is still underway.

