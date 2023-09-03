A forum was organized recently to discuss the upcoming implementation of a five-year medium-term strategy focused on the revival of the depleted forests in Palawan, driven by persistent obstacles and difficulties.

The activity also aims to determine the technical assistance that the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), in partnership with the Sustainable Interventions for Biodiversity, Oceans, and Landscapes (SIBOL) project of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), can provide.

The high-level forum was spearheaded by the provincial government through the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Prov’l ENRO) and the Committee on Environment of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan chaired by Board Member Ryan Maminta on September 1.

Subsequent to the enactment of Provincial Ordinance No. 3160, environmental preservation groups in Palawan established the Forest Landscape Restoration Network and planned the specifics of a five-year restoration program.

The PCSDS divisions focused on Environmentally Critical Areas Network (ECAN) zones presented the five-year action plan for the restoration of the province’s forest cover. They also shared a municipality-specific priority map highlighting critical areas for reforestation in detail.

Jovic Fabello, the PCSDS spokesperson, said that the reforestation initiative would be carried out on a local scale by the LGUs.

He explained that the comprehensive five-year strategy included details such as designated planting zones, native species selection, seedling planting and nurturing guidelines, a budget for maintenance and associated expenses, and the execution and oversight methodology to be used throughout the five-year period.

Present during the forum were representatives from LGUs across different municipalities in Palawan, including Vice Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano of Brooke’s Point, who expressed her dissatisfaction with what she deemed a “band-aid solution” to the loss of Palawan’s forest cover.

In the discussion, Feliciano emphasized that the assembled groups ought to address not only the revival of diminished forests but also the preservation of the existing woodland areas. She urge the representatives of PCSDS and Provincial ENRO to cease issuing logging and mining licenses to enterprises operating within the ECAN zones.

“Ayaw na sana [nating] pabawasan pa yung natural forests. Hindi naman lingid sa iba na kung susukatin lahat ng mga [areas ng] mining companies, lalo na sa Brooke’s Point, ay halos 3,000 hectares na. Yung restoration napakahirap gawin, yung destruction napakadaling gawin,” said Feliciano.

Levita Lagrada, Director II of the PCSDS, concurred with the statement, while also highlighting that municipalities bear the ultimate responsibility for enforcing the Strategic Environmental Plan (SEF) law and conducting conservation initiatives within their respective territories.

The reforestation plan and priority maps are components of this delegation of responsibility, as the PCSDS is exclusively responsible for establishing ECAN zones and does not have the authority to endorse the final actions of companies aiming to conduct operations.

Atty. Noel Aquino from the Provincial ENRO acknowledged that the five-year restoration plan falls under the medium-term category.

He affirmed their intention to intensify the reforestation program’s efforts over time, yet he conceded the absence of contingency plans in case of a natural event akin to the devastation caused by Typhoon Odette occurring within that five-year period.

Aquino additionally expressed that the Provincial ENRO would strive to address such a situation should it arise, and would reconsider the reforestation program as needed.

“Tanggap natin sa Palawan, continuous yung ating challenges sa environment, pero ang bagyo ang pinakamatindi. In a matter of hours halos giba ang ating kalikasan. (…) Kaya meron tayong tinatawag na climate change adaptation, ito yung adaptation ang kailangan natin since we cannot fight nature,” added Aquino.

Just last month, Global Forest Watch, a worldwide research nonprofit, reported through satellite imagery that Palawan experienced a loss of 44,000 hectares of natural forest from 2002 to 2022.

A pledge of commitment was signed by the attendees at the end of the forum.