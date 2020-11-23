Former WESCOM commander now AFP Vice Chief of Staff

Lt. Col. Stephen Penetrante confirmed to Palawan News in an interview that Gloria assumed office on Sunday at General Headquarters. Replacing him is Rear Adm. Ramil Roberto Enriquez of the Philippine Navy (PN).

Lieutenant General Erickson Gloria, erstwhile head of the Western Command (WESCOM), assumed his new post as Vice Chief of Staff of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Penetrante said that the formal change of command will be on November 24.

“Kahapon siya nag-assume doon sa GHQ, pero pupunta siya sa change of command. Ang papalit sa kanya ay si Rear Adm. Ramil Roberto Enriquez,” he said.

Enriquez is the AFP’s deputy chief of staff for reservists and retirees affairs.

Gloria assumed as commanding general of WESCOM on May 28 after Vice Admiral Rene Medina.

On Sunday, Tactical Operations Wing (TOW) West commander Col. Gerry Felizardo Soliven welcomed Gloria as the new vice chief of staff and the WESCOM incoming commander at the Antonio Bautista Air Base.

