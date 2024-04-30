SAN FRANCISCO (April 30) — Former U.S. Air Force General Herbert “Hawk” Carlisle, currently a board member of the Civilian Research and Development Foundation (CRDF) Global, recently commended the Philippines for its diplomatic efforts amidst the West Philippine Sea (WPS) dispute.

Carlisle, known for his military expertise, lauded the Philippines’ strategic approach in cultivating strong relationships with neighboring nations, emphasizing the importance of fostering alliances in the region.

During a meeting with journalists participating in the Friends, Partners, and Allies Program at the CRDF Global office in Arlington, Virginia, on April 25, Carlisle pointed out the importance of the Philippines’ growing rapport with the United States and its proactive endeavors to enhance ties with Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Vietnam.

“The Philippines is building obviously a great relationship with the United States. The Philippines is doing exactly what [it] needs to do, and that is growing relationships with other countries in the region,” remarked Carlisle.

Emphasizing the ongoing Balikatan exercise in the Philippines as a prime example of collaborative military engagement, Carlisle underlined the relevance of such initiatives in comprehending interoperability challenges and strengthening collective capabilities.

“It’s continuing to improve and grow in relationship. So, I think the first thing they need to do is build those relationships and build military relationships, exercises together. There’s a great exercise that’s going on right now in the Philippines called Balikatan. And Balikatan is a great opportunity to work together, to understand the interoperability challenge, and how we become all the greater than the sum of the parts. How do we get better because we’re all together? So, I think that’s the primary thing — to continue to grow those relationships,” elaborated Carlisle.

Furthermore, he stressed the necessity for the Philippines to invest in air and missile defense systems as part of its homeland security strategy.

Citing the escalating capabilities of the Chinese arsenal, including very long-range bombers, Carlisle emphasized the critical importance of integrated air and missile defense for the Philippines and for other nations across the Pacific region.

“This would, to me, indicate that integrated air and missile defense for every nation in the Pacific region is critically important. And for the United States, a deployable capability to help protect our friends, partners, and allies, as well as our own bases in those regions,” stated Carlisle, reinforcing the shared responsibility in safeguarding regional security interests.

He also discussed the importance of submarine warfare and anti-mining strategies from a Navy perspective, noting that submarines represent a stealth platform often overlooked in discussions dominated by aircraft like the F-22, F-35, B-2, and B-21.

Carlisle said that despite China’s advancements, the U.S. maintains an advantage in this domain. He pointed out that efforts by other nations, such as Australia’s participation in the AUKUS alliance, are also reshaping the landscape. AUKUS is a trilateral security partnership for the Indo-Pacific region involving Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

He also explained the value of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities in preemptively identifying threats in the WPS.

“The other area, I think, from an Air Force’s [point of view], you know, is ISR — intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance — the ability to detect what’s going on before it happens. And that’s a key,” he said.

Carlisle said one thing that should also be in everyone’s mind is cyber threat since China poses a substantial challenge in this regard. While the U.S. remains at the forefront of cyber capabilities, China has been closing the gap.

Cyber warfare presents an opportunity to have a significant impact on an adversary even before any shots are fired.

“And then, the one that I think everybody, not everybody in the world, but every human being in the world’s got to think about, and that’s the cyber threat. The best cyber-capable country in the world, again, in my opinion, is still the United States, but China’s closed the gap. Iran’s closed the gap. Soviet Union, Russia’s closed the gap. So, I think cyber’s another area where you can do some pretty significant effects on an adversary before the first shot’s fired,” he said.

Another area of concern is the Chinese Communist Party’s strategic calculus, Carlisle stated. They are methodical and math-oriented in their decision-making process.

He said any actions that can alter their calculations and deter aggressive moves are advantageous for the Philippines and its allies.