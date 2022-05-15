A local court in Puerto Princesa City sentenced a former schoolteacher to a maximum six years imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor.

Raniel Erwin Pizaña was sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of six years of prision correccional on May 4 by presiding Judge Jose Bayani Usman of Branch 50 (Family Court), Fourth Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court (RTC) for three counts of acts of lasciviousness against an 11-year-old in 2014.

Pizaña surrendered to the Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS) on April 8 even before the court could issue a warrant for his arrest, according to its chief, P/Maj. Roel Tattao.

“Nag-voluntary surrender siya dito sa station. Since medyo sensitive yan, di muna kami naglabas ng detalye ng kaso, “ Tattao said.

A source who is close to the family of the victim said she was familiar with the Pizaña family.

“Parang coach na kasi ng bata ang suspek, malapit siya sa pamilya ng bata hanggang isang araw nalaman ng magulang na may mga ganoong nangyayari,” the source added.

The source alleged that after the victim’s family filed a complaint against Pizaña on November 11, 2014, at the school where he taught, he resigned on November 19, 2014, and transferred to a government school in Aborlan.

“Marami na rin [siyang] naging biktima — itong suspek. Pero ito lang bata ang nag-pursue dahil na-trauma. May breakdown ang bata,” the source claimed.