Former senator-turned-vlogger Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan showcased the town of San Vicente and its tourist attractions, such as the Long Beach, as well as its freshly prepared seafood dishes on his YouTube vlog channel.

Three weeks ago, the former senator visited Palawan and headed to San Vicente, where he was welcomed by Mayor Amy Alvarez and Vice Mayor Ramil Pablico.

Prior to his journey to the municipality, which is gaining recognition as a tourist destination in the province, he indulged in a bowl of chao long at Hoa Kieu Vietnamese restaurant in Roxas town.

He also took a break to acquire fresh catches from two local fishermen that he wanted to enjoy as a “kinilaw” dish.

His initial destination was the San Vic View Point, where he admired the vast ocean and the Long Beach, recognized as the longest in the entire Philippines.

“Nandyan sa likod ko ang pinaka mahabang beach front,” he said.

He cited the well-known hilltop in San Vicente, where there is the popular “Bato ni Ningning,” which, according to him, feels familiar because of the movie “Bituing Walang Ningning” featuring his wife and actress Sharon Cuneta.

“Asan ang Bituing Walang Ningning?” he asked playfully in his vlog.

“Medyo mahaba ang biyahe dito sa San Vicente, pero worth it. Ako’y namangha sa tumambad na view sa akin ng Long Beach at ng West Philippine Sea—breathtaking. Kay ganda ng Pilipinas,” he shared with his followers, calling them “mga Okiks.”

He said that he had a chat with a few locals at “Bato ni Ningning” and playfully shared his dad joke with them, which involved asking if there were any food he can “iShaSharon”.

The word is a popular expression in the Philippines that means if a resident is invited to a birthday or any occasion, they are sure to have some “iShaSharon” or take-home food.

“Wala bang iShaSharon dyan? he quipped, singing the opening lines of the Bituing Walang Ningning chorus.

For lunch, Pangilinan also made a visit to the Bai-Bai Beach Resort, which is managed by Boyet and Madge Marcelo in Barangay New Agutaya. He flexed the place for anyone looking for a place to stay in San Vicente.

He also lodged at Lazuli, a resort within the town, and had the opportunity to witness a full moon.