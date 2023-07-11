Former members of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to authorities in separate incidents in Palawan.

“Ka Pet”, 38, and “Ka Gelinda”, 32, voluntarily surrendered to the personnel of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) of the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) on Sunday, July 9, at Sitio Cabangaan, Barangay Samariñana, Brooke’s Point.

Meanwhile, 48-year-old , “Ka Ramero” surrendered to the personnel of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) in their Headquarters in Sitio Bagto, Barangay San Nicolas, Roxas.

Ka Pet” and “Ka Gelinda” were allegedly operating in Southern Palawan, while “Ka Ramero” was a former supply officer/courier for the NPA in northern Palawan.

They will now undergo proper debriefing and will be assisted in the processing of necessary programs, such as the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).