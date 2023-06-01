Another batch of former members and sympathizers of the rebel group New People’s Army received financial aid from the government in a ceremony held Wednesday at the VJR Hall of the provincial capitol.

The latest batch of returnees included 18 individuals who received P65,000, and seven others who received P15,000 from the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) of the national government’s Department, along with three others who received P25,000 from the Local Social Integration Program (LSIP) of the provincial government of Palawan.

DILG Assistant Regional Director Rey Maranan, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to the former rebels for returning to the government fold, emphasizing that the program is a significant help for them to start anew.

“Today, you received a small amount to assist you in beginning a peaceful and normal life, and we are delighted about this,” Maranan said.

He further assured them that these government programs will continue to exist, and the various government agencies will ensure that the objectives of these programs are achieved, thus providing everyone with a better future.

On the other hand, Colonel Antonio Mangoroban, 3rd Marine Brigade commander, expressed his hope that the former rebels will successfully reintegrate into the community.

“I hope that this aid will serve as a seed for you and your families towards a better future as you return to the government fold,” he said.

Since the launch of these programs, a total of 189 former rebels have received financial assistance from E-CLIP, while 217 have received aid from LSIP.

