Eleven former rebels received financial assistance recently from the government under the integration program to aid in their reintegration into society after fighting in the mountains of Palawan.

Capitol said Friday that the financial aid was disbursed through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) as part of a Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) initiative.

Their respective categories determine the amount of aid they receive, and the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) aids in processing the necessary paperwork.

The distribution took place on April 3 at the Provincial Police Office Conference Hall in Brgy. Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City.

Officials from the 3rd Marine Brigade, Civil Society Organization, Peace and Order Program, Palawan Police Provincial Office, PSWDO, and DILG attended the event.

Since 2018, 208 individuals have benefited from the ECLIP, while 217 have received ₱25,000.00 each under the provincial government’s LSIP since 2013.

Former rebels can utilize these government aids for livelihood, education, and healthcare needs, in accordance with Executive Order No. 70, aimed at ending local communist armed conflict.

The provincial government said this aims to end insurgency in the country, a milestone achieved by Palawan following its declaration as an insurgency-free province.