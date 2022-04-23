A former member of the Bienvenido Vallever Command (BVC) operations in northern Palawan surrendered to Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) director P/Col. Roberto Bucad on Thursday following his command’s continuous campaign to end the local communist armed conflict.

In a statement released Saturday by the PPCPO through P/Lt. Col. Salvador Tabi, Bucad said the 22-year-old rebel’s surrender was facilitated on April 21 by the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) under the leadership of P/Lt. Col. Victor Lacwasan in Barangay Luzviminda in Puerto Princesa.

He is a former member of the BVC’s Operation Northern Palawan, which he joined while still working as a gold miner in Roxas town in 2019.

“He was recruited when he was still in gold mining by means of deception and manipulation,” Bucad said in the statement.

Bucad added that his surrender is in active partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and other line agencies implementing the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC).

Ka Javier is now under the custody of the CMFC for debriefing before he is enrolled in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration (ECLIP).

He said his surrender proves the PNP’s continuous efforts in implementing the Whole of Nation Approach stated under the NTF ELCAC.

Bucad also encourages other members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) to surrender and rejoin the mainstream society through the ECLIP.