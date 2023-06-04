A former New People’s Army (NPA) rebel surrendered to authorities on Friday, June 2, in Brgy. Poblacion, San Vicente, northern Palawan.

The surrender of a certain “Ka Euric” was facilitated by the Regional Intelligence Unit 4B, with assistance from the San Vicente Municipal Police Station (MPS), Palawan Provincial Police Office, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Intelligence Unit, Regional Intelligence Division MIMAROPA, DID, QCPD, RMFB 4B, NICA 4B, MBLT3, and 3rd Marine Brigade.

According to the police investigation, “Ka Euric” operated in various areas, including Pandacan, Manila; San Mateo, Rizal; Catarman, Northern Samar; Ilagan City, Isabela; Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur; Burongan City, Eastern Samar; Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, and the province of Palawan.

PRO MIMAROPA chief P/Brig. Gen. Joel Doria commended the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and expressed his appreciation for the collaboration between government units, agencies, and private stakeholders through the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

“We will continue to collaborate with various government units, agencies, and private stakeholders via NTF-ELCAC to demonstrate their dedication to putting an end to local insurgency across the region,” he said.

