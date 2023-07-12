A 43-year-old former leftist supporter voluntarily surrendered to the authorities on Monday, July 10, in Barangay Tanabag, Puerto Princesa City.

The surrender was facilitated by joint personnel from Palawan Intelligence Team (PIT), Puerto Princesa City Intelligence Team (CIT), Palawan Regional Intelligence Division-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (RID-Palawan CIDG), National Intelligence Coordinating Agency 4B (NICA 4B), KADRE, and Mata ng Bayan.

The former rebel was allegedly affiliated with Bagong Tinig ng Katutubo sa Palawan (BAGTIK-Palawan), allegedly a communist front organization under the KLG-NORTH, NPA Palawan, SRMA-4E, STRPC in Brgy. Tanabag.

The surrenderee is currently under the custody and supervision of the Provincial Intelligence Team RIU 4B and will undergo custodial debriefing, documentation, and receive assistance in processing their participation in the Enhanced Comprehensive and Local Integration Program (ECLIP).