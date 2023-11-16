A 31-year-old alleged former member of the New People’s Army (NPA) voluntarily surrendered to members of the Provincial Intelligence Team (PIT) of Palawan under the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) 4B in Barangay Samariñana, Brooke’s Point, on Monday, November 13.

Based on her confession of previous involvement, “Ka Lyn” was a Kandidatong Kasapi ng Partido of the Bienvenido Vallever Command (BVC) under the Kilusang Larangang Gerilya-South, NPA Palawan, SRMA-4E, STRPC, operating in the municipality of Brooke’s Point.

The surrender was a collaborative effort involving the City Intelligence Team (CIT) of Puerto Princesa City under RIU 4B, the Palawan PPO 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station, and the Provincial Intelligence Unit.

“Ka Lyn” is currently under the care of PIT Palawan RIU 4B for debriefing and assistance.

The next steps involve facilitating her enrollment in the Enhanced Comprehensive and Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), which provides a pathway for reintegration into society.