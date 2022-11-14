Former President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to arrive in Puerto Princesa on Saturday to support the “Legends Ride,” which will see motorcycles and bikers ride around city and municipal areas to promote tourism.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said Monday at the flag-raising ceremony at City Hall that Duterte might arrive with Sen. Bong Go for the event and to attend the birthday celebration of Butch Chase, who was popular among riders in the 1980s, and as a guest of the event.

“Sa [November] 19, gaganapin dito yong Legends Ride na tinatawag nila… mga malalaking motorsiklo na yong iba manggagaling yata sa Luzon,” he said.

“Kaya daw yon Legends Ride kasi yong isa nating residente dito na kilala nating lahat, si Butch Chase, siya pala ang kinikilala nilang legendary rider. At ang alam ko darating sina dating presidente Digong at Sen. Bong Go para makipag-birthday kay Butch Chase na kaibigan nila,” he added.

After leaving public office, the former president picked up his favorite pastime again, which was riding his motorcycle all over the roads of Davao.

According to reports, he was one of the founding members of riding club On Any Sunday. He’s been spotted many times on his Can-Am Ryker 600, described as an agile three-wheeled motorcycle.

In a phone call Monday, Chase told Palawan News that the former president will not only attend his birthday, but will also help promote Puerto Princesa as a tourist destination, especially since it was severely impacted by COVID-19 and Typhoon Odette.

The Legends Ride is organized by the Tamilok Motorcycle Group in coordination with the Hijos of Palawan, he said.

“Si PRRD, dadaan sa event sandali… tapos magdi-dinner, pero uuwi rin sa gabi,” he said.

“Simple lang, a-attend lang siya to show support para sa tourism natin, kasama si Sen. Go. Gusto lang niya i-support ang tourism natin talaga,” he added.

Riders’ number, not as many as expected

He said the ride on Saturday morning, November 19, will go to the west coast in Napsan to Quezon, to Abo-Abo in Sofronio Española through Narra, and back to Puerto Princesa.

Chase said it’s going to be a short ride to promote the areas and the destinations they have.

He explained that there will be riders coming from Manila, but the majority of those participating will be locals because the RORO port in El Nido was unable to fix its ramp in time for Luzon participants to bring their large bikes to Palawan through Mindoro.

It was previously announced that the event will draw 500 riders from outside the province.

“Less na yan. More on ano tayo… locals. Nirelocate kasi yong pagdadaungan… inaayos nila ngayon yong rampa, pero hindi matatapos,” he said.

“By plane na lang siguro ang iba darating,” he added. “Maraming gusto talagang pumunta, pero yong nga yong sa San Fernando.”

