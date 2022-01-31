The Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Palawan and Puerto Princesa City has handed down a guilty verdict against former Coast Guard District Palawan (CCGPal) spokesperson Lt. Allison Tindog, on two counts of indirect bribery for extorting money from a foreign yacht owner in 2019.

Tindog was arrested in an entrapment operation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for accepting various amounts of money from couple Dirk and Decibel Haering, supposedly to settle the couple’s violations with the CGDPal at the time.

The NBI filed four criminal charges against Tindog – two counts of robbery and two counts of violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. Tindog was acquitted on the two violations of RA 3019, with the court citing that documents presented lacked sufficient evidence on the case.

For the first robbery charge, Tindog was sentenced to a maximum of five years of imprisonment and was ordered to pay P70,000 plus six percent per annum to the Haering couple. For the second robbery charge, he was also meted another five years imprisonment.

The incident began when Dirk, a German national who owned the vessel, reportedly failed to log their entry and exit in Philippine waters with the CGDPal back in 2019, hence were offered assistance by Tindog but with corresponding fees.

The first instance was in January 2019, when Tindog reportedly asked for an amount of P180,000 from the couple, but the amount was negotiated down to P80,000. The receipt issued to them was only P10,000.

The same instance happened again in February 2019, when Tindog reportedly asked for P110,000, but the couple negotiated it to P50,000.

At this point, the Haerings sought help from the NBI, as they believed they were being extorted. They also initially believed that their violation was already resolved after they paid P80,000.

Palawan News tried to get a statement from Tindog regarding the court decision but he declined to comment.