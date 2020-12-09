Former Palawan cop tops PSOBC class

Police Lieutenant Kalvin Jomari S. Golitod, the former executive officer of the 401st B MC Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Taytay and former 3rd Platoon Leader of the same unit finished the course as he, aside from topping the class, also received the Jose P. Rizal Medal for Academics Excellence Award for being the Class Valedictorian and the Lapulapu Leadership Medal for being the Class Marcherdurong their virtual graduation last December 8.

A police officer formerly assigned in the towns of San Vicente and Taytay graduated as class valedictorian of the Public Safety Officers Basic Course Classes ’07 and ’08 2020 at the National Police College in Silang, Cavite.

He is expected to be assigned back to the MIMAROPA Police Regional Office where he was first assigned after graduating from the academy.

Golitod, who hails from Pinukpuk, Kalinga in the Cordillera Administrative Region, is a member of PNPA Masidlak Class of 2017.

He said he draws inspiration from his family, his girlfriend, and faith in God which push him to work hard and have a strong determination to reach the top.

“Pangunahing inspirasyon ko ang aking pamilya gayundin ang aking mga kasamahan sa trabaho at ang aking girlfriend. Pananalig sa Diyos kasabay ng sipag, tiyaga, tiwala sa sarili at determinasyon upang maabot ang pangarap” Golitod said.