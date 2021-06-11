Former NPA sympathizers denounce rebel group

The presentation of the 10 CPP-NPA supporters and sympathizers on June 11 at the headquarters of the 3rd Marine Brigade in Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City.

The Palawan Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF ELCAC) on Monday presented to the media 10 individuals who it said were former rebel sympathizers who have returned to the fold of the law.

3rd Marine Brigade commander Col. Jimmy Larida said the withdrawal of support to the CPP-NPA of the 10 sympathizers is a welcome development brought about by their series of successful combat and non-combat operations.

He attributed it to the joint efforts of the PLEDS Cluster composed of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

“The increasing number of sympathizers withdrawing their support to the CTGs continues after the series of successful combat and non-combat operations conducted by the joints efforts of PLEDS Cluster. They have realized now that the government is serious in ending local communism and that CTGs have been fighting without cause and only bringing distress to their families and communities,” Col. Larida said.

Ka Reymart, said to be a youth organizer for the rebels, said the quality of their lives even deteriorated when they sympathized with the CPP-NPA in the province.

“Mahirap talaga ang buhay kaya nag-isip na din kami na huwag na sumuporta sa kanila. Nalaman namin yong tungkol sa balik-loob program kaya andito kami at binawi na ang paniniwala sa kanila (CPP-NPA),” he said.

Among those who attended the presentation were P/Col. Frederick Obar, provincial director of the Palawan Police Provincial Office, and P/Col. Sergio Vivar, director of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO).

