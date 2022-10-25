2005 Miss Puerto Princesa Nikka Amiel Dedicatoria-Marcial was crowned Mrs. Universe Australia 2022 at the Doltone House Jones Bay Wharf in New South Wales, Australia, on October 21.

Marcial, who has been living in Australia for 7 years, told a local news outlet that her determination and advocacy helped her stand out among the eight other contestants, which led to her winning the crown.

“Maybe it’s my determination to pageantry because I was a beauty queen before and I loved doing this—celebrating beauty, femininity, and my advocacy as well—and it turned out well,” she said.

Marcial, who is now a mother of two and works as an engineer, reflected on her experience as Miss Puerto Princesa and how it differed from Mrs. Universe Australia.

“This time, compared to before, we have to redefine beauty. It’s more like being confident in yourself. It’s like feeling beautiful because you are empowered,” she said.

The organizing committee of Miss Puerto Princesa congratulated the homegrown beauty queen through a Facebook post, saying “her beauty is timeless and universal.”

Marcial is set to compete and represent Australia in the Mrs. Universe pageant next year.

