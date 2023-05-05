Jerahmie J. Bibon, a former beneficiary of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), has recently become the pride of many Cuyonons in Bataraza town for passing the Civil Engineers Licensure Examination (CELE) in April 2023.

The 23-year-old beneficiary was monitored by the 4Ps program as a child and is now being celebrated by the Cuyonon indigenous peoples (IP), an organized ethnic group in Sitio Kasaysayan, Rio Tuba, Bataraza, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office MIMAROPA said Thursday, May 4.

Jerahmie said her journey towards success was not an easy one. Her family relied on importing bananas from Brooke’s Point to Puerto Princesa for their livelihood. Before the program, they often had to resort to simple banana dishes to keep hunger at bay.

Her family has been a beneficiary of the 4Ps since 2011 when they were just living in his mother’s parent’s vacant house.

Jerahmie J. Bibon with her parents and siblings in their home in Bataraza.

“Kapag inuutusan ako ni mama na manghiram ng bigas sa kapitbahay, minsan may naririnig ako na pangungutya pero thankful pa rin kami sa mga taong ‘yon kasi natulungan nila kami that time (When my mom asks me to borrow rice from the neighbor, sometimes I hear mocking remarks, but we are still thankful to those people because they helped us during that time),” Jerahmie shared.

The change in her family, she described, has been significant since they joined the program. They are able to have the school supplies they need and her siblings rarely get sick because they are provided with vitamins by the program.

In 2018 and 2019, Jerahmie received educational assistance from the program, which helped her achieve her dream of becoming a civil engineer.

Jerahmie’s success is a testament to the impact of the 4Ps program in the lives of its beneficiaries, the social welfare field office said. It not only provides immediate assistance to families in need, but it also helps break the cycle of poverty by investing in the education of children.

Now a licensed civil engineer, Jerahmie aims to pay it forward and inspire other young people to reach for their dreams. She is grateful to the DSWD and the 4Ps for the opportunity they gave her and hopes to continue being an inspiration and a model for many more youths.

“Matamang salamat po dahil sa loob ng 10 taon na naging beneficiary ang aming pamilya ng 4Ps ay napakalaking tulong ang naibigay nito sa amin kasama na rin ang pagsisikap ng aming mga magulang para maging maayos ang aming buhay. Sana ay marami pang tulad ng aking pamilya ang matulungan ng programa. At para sa mga kapwa ko anak ng #pamilyang4Ps, always do your best and make your parents proud. Prove everyone that DSWD has chosen the right and worthy beneficiary,” Jerahmie said.

(Thank you very much because for 10 years that our family has been a beneficiary of 4Ps, it has been a huge help to us, along with the hard work of our parents to make our lives better. I hope that there will be more families like mine who can benefit from the program. And for my fellow children of #pamilyang4Ps, always do your best and make your parents proud. Prove to everyone that DSWD has chosen the right and worthy beneficiary.)

