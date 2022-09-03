- Advertisement by Google -

James Jimenez, who for 15 years has served as spokesperson for the Commission on Elections (Comelec), will retire effective September 15.

Comelec Chair George Garcia confirmed in a statement Saturday that the retirement of the head of the Education and Information Department (EID) has been approved.

“During its regular meeting of Aug. 31, 2022, the commission en banc approved the request for retirement of Director James Arthur B. Jimenez, which he applied for with the Comelec Personnel Department on Aug. 2, 2022,” read Garcia’s statement.

“This effectively grants Director Jimenez’(s) intent to avail of the optional retirement as Director IV of the Education and Information Department effective Sept. 15, 2022, as allowed under Civil Service rules,” the statement added.

Garcia thanked Jimenez’s for his services, including as EID head, since 2004

The poll body will soon start the vetting process for Jimenez’s replacement, even in an acting capacity.

“The whole Comelec family expresses its gratitude and appreciation to Director Jimenez for his long exemplary service to the nation through the commission. We wish him all the best as he embarks on this new chapter in his life,” Garcia said.

Director John Rex Laudiangco of the Law Department replaced Jimenez as spokesperson in an acting capacity on May 6.

Jimenez has yet to issue a statement regarding his retirement. (PNA)

