Three suspects attacked a man and hacked him to death in Purok Riverside, Barangay Panalingaan in Rizal town last Tuesday, July 11, the police said.

The victim was identified as Arnel Tacmoy (alias Randel Cabasag), a 45-year-old resident of Macayawan, Zamboanga Del Sur, while the suspects were identified as relatives Robert Picases (alias Kato), 35 years old; Eziekiel Picases (alias Boying), and John Michael Picases, all residents of Brgy. Culasian in Rizal town.

Reports from the Rizal Municipal Police Station (MPS) claimed that they received a call at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday regarding the incident and immediately dispatched personnel from the 4th Platoon of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company and the 18th Special Forces Company to conduct an investigation.

The report also revealed that at around 6 p.m., the suspects, who held a long-standing grudge against Tacmoy, went to the construction site of a hospital in Brgy. Panalingaan, where he worked as a foreman. They then proceeded to attack him with bolos.

Tacmoy attempted to escape, but the suspects eventually caught up with him and hacked him multiple times in different parts of his body, resulting in multiple wounds that led to his immediate death.

Later, the victim was brought to Rizal District Hospital while personnel from Rizal MPS conducted a manhunt operation to arrest the suspects. Charges for murder are being prepared against them. (with a report from Arphil Ballarta)