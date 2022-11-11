The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday cautioned anew foreign nationals in the country against scammers offering immigration services.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco reiterated the warning against those who offer to fix BI-related documents after two separate interceptions recently at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parañaque City and its main office in Manila.

“We issue a warning to foreign nationals not to avail of illegal offers. We have around 60 offices nationwide, and are expanding to ensure that services are closer to the people. There is really no excuse not to comply with immigration laws,” he said in a statement.

Last Oct. 25, BI personnel at the NAIA Terminal intercepted an American citizen who presented a spurious exit clearance.

Immigration officers reported that upon inspection, they noticed that the document contained various discrepancies, including Tansingco’s misspelled name.

Upon verification with their centralized database, it was found that no such clearance was issued by the bureau.

The foreigner was denied boarding and was turned over to the BI’s Legal Division for proper disposition.

An exit clearance is required from foreign nationals who stay in the country for more than six months under a temporary visitors’ visa.

On the other hand, the BI chief denied the application for Provisional Work Permits (PWP) of 36 Indonesians, for submitting fake Alien Employment Permits (AEP) as part of their application

The application which was rejected on Oct. 28 was filed by two Makati-based internet marketing and customer support service companies.

Their cases have been forwarded to the BI’s Legal Division to initiate action against the petitioners and applicants.

AEPs are a prerequisite in the issuance of PWPs. (PNA)

