Two German nationals visiting Port Barton in San Vicente have filed a complaint before the local police, claiming their personal belongings were stolen inside their hotel room while they were out on a tour.

The police reported that the foreign tourists stayed at the Evergreen Resort and reported the incident on January 23.

The couple, both 31 years old, told the police they checked into the resort on January 19 and went out for a whole-day island tour the following day. Upon returning from the tour, they noticed their room had been opened and discovered the loss of some of their personal belongings.

The stolen items include a Dell Notebook XPS 15, Sony Camera A7 III, Tamron Lenses, DJI Mini 3Pro Drone with Controller, Godox VIS Flashlight, Transmitter Godox, Atomos Ninja Monitor Shinobi, Small Rig Cage and Accessories, Rode Microphone Video Mic, Marshall III Headphone, Apple Air Tag, Amazon Kindle E-Book, JBL Music Box Clips, SD Cards, ND-Filter, 100 US Dollars Cash, and a Black Backpack.

The total estimated value of the stolen items amounted to ₱429,000.