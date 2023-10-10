A foreign national is allegedly behind the illegal development of an underground eco-park inside a cave in Coron municipality on the same island where the famous Kayangan and Barracuda lakes are located.

Despite receiving an order from the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) to cease operations a while ago, he defied it and persisted in promoting Pukaway Underground Eco-Park as a tourist destination on Coron Island, located opposite mainland Coron town.

Jovic Fabello, the spokesperson for the operational arm of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), explained that the foreign national, whose identity he is not disclosing at the moment, had an agreement with the Tagbanua indigenous peoples (IPs) responsible for overseeing tourism on their ancestral land.

However, this agreement, which was approved by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), is solely for the construction of an eco-resort and does not include the development of Pukaway Cave, which now features a metal staircase installed in a narrow rock passageway and blue and orange lighting among stalactites.

On the cave wall, one can observe what appears to be a switch box and the wiring for the lights used within the cave. (Photo from PCSDS)

“Nag-order kami sa kanya to stop, pero ang siste nag-operate pa rin sila at itinuloy nila,” he said.

“Nag-bolt sila noong staircase, isa lang na mahaba. Kasi steep drop na yon, may lagusan siya papunta doon sa dagat. Delikado yong kuweba kapag nag-high tide, lalalim ang tubig, puwedeng ma-trap yong tourist doon,” he said.

There is a policy governing too the use of lighting materials inside the cave, ensuring that they are not excessively bright to avoid disrupting the cave’s wildlife, he elucidated.

Fabello said even after they filed a lawsuit against the foreign national on October 6 for violating Republic Act (RA) 9072, or the National Caves and Cave Resources Management and Protection Act, its Facebook page remains active.

Pukaway Cave falls under Class II classification, he said, which means it has areas with potentially dangerous conditions and holds significant geological, archaeological, cultural, historical, and biological importance or hosts high-quality ecosystems.

Some parts of it may need to be even permanently closed, and access may only be allowed for experienced cavern exploration or guided educational tours and visits.

“Ang kailangan kasi, bago mo i-open ang isang cave, dapat may assessment. After the assessment, kung specified na kung anong class siya, gagawaan siya ng management plan. Doon nakalagay kung anong mga precautions, kung ano ang mga dapat lang gawin sa loob. Puwede naman siyang i-develop kung tutuusin, pero ang problema sa Pukaway, walang necessary permits ang developer,” Fabello pointed out.

He mentioned that the Tagbanua tribe, which had entered into a collaborative agreement with the developer for the construction of resort-style cabanas on their ancestral land, were the ones who subsequently raised concerns. They discovered that structures had already been built within the cave area, constituting human-made modifications that violated Section 7 of RA 9072, which prohibits the disruption of speleogems or speleothems in any cave.

RA 9072 defines speleogem as “relief features on the walls, ceilings and floor of any cave or lava tube which are part of the surrounding hedrock, including but not limited to anastomoses, scallops, meander niches, petromorphs and rock pendants in solution caves and similar features unique to volcanic caves.”

Speleothem means “any natural mineral formation or deposit occurring in a cave or lava tube, including but not limited to any stalactite, stalagmite, helictite, cave flower, flowstone, concretion, drapery, rimstone or formation of clay or mud.”

“Sinasabi roon sa Caves Act na hindi pupwede iyon [na magpatayo ng structures], unless yung cave ay Class 3, at nandoon sa management plan kung anong mga puwede lang gawin sa loob,” Fabello added.

The classification of Class 3 caves, which included the Puerto Princesa Underground River cave system, is defined as “Caves generally safe to inexperienced visitor with no known threatened species, archeological, geological, natural history, cultural and historical values.” This included permitting guano extraction and edible birds nest collection within the cave.

Fabello stated that the foreign national did not secure the necessary permits to build in the cave, and that his underground eco-project is with a group, some members of which are from outside of Palawan.

Despite the lack of permits, Pukaway Underground Eco-Park has been operating since 2021. Tourists descend a spiral stepladder built into a narrow entrance to the cave, and are then ferried around the cave by a guide.

“Nilaparan pa nga nila yong opening para makapasok doon sa kuweba,” he said.