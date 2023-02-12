Three military officials from the United States and South Korea visited the Western Command (WESCOM) Headquarters in Puerto Princesa in an effort to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Lt. Col. Kim Jaisuk, Republic of Korea Defense Attache, visited WESCOM last Friday, February 10, as part of the deal after the country acquired South Korean defense capabilities.

“Lt. Col. Kim’s visit is part of the efforts of the Korean government and industries to establish lifetime service support sites for PH acquired Korean-built hardware and equipment such as ships,” WESCOM said in a statement.

Capt. Timothy Ketter, head of the International Plans and Policy of the United States Pacific Fleet (PACFLT), and Capt. Emilio Orio, Philippine Navy (PN) Staff for Plans and Programs, both visited WESCOM on the same day, as did delegates from the PN-US PACFLT Working Group Meeting, which was also held in the city.

Commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Force Pacific (MARFORPAC) Lt. Gen. William Jurney visited the command headquarters Saturday, February 11, to “discuss matters pertaining to USMC’s support to the AFP in addressing shared security challenges, more so, the opportunities of USMC cooperation and activities in WESCOM joint operations”.

Kim and Jurney both took part in the symbolic planting of fruit-bearing tree seedlings as part of WESCOM’s nursery initiative to help with reforestation efforts in the province impacted by Typhoon Odette in 2021.

