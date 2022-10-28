The Department of Agriculture through the Bureau of Plant Industry (DA-BPI), launched the Green Revolution 2.0: Plants for Bountiful Barangays Movement (Luntiang Ani ng Mamamayan) on October 26 at Rizal Park in Luneta, Manila.

The Green Revolution 2.0 is in line with the strong commitment of the national government towards achieving food security, and seeks to improve the nutrition of Filipinos by increasing production and supply of fresh fruits and vegetables in the urban, peri-urban, and rural areas. It aims to turn communities into patches of green edible landscapes through the establishment of vegetable gardens.

Senior Undersecretary Domingo F. Panganiban graced the kick-off ceremony, which was also attended by other DA and BPI officials, representatives of the local government units of Metro Manila and other government agencies.

Highlighting the event was the ceremonial planting of “ampatola” or grafted ampalaya, scion, patola, and rootstock.

Panganiban stressed that the success of the initiative relies on the involvement, engagement, and collaborative efforts of all key stakeholders.

Green Revolution 2.0 aims to encourage every Filipino to plant vegetable in their homes to help to ease the burden of the country’s food system and supply chain.

To ensure sustainability of the program, the DA will set up provincial production centers that will serve as consolidation areas for producers and consumers.

The Department has also earmarked funds to support the purchase of inputs such as seeds and garden materials, to be provided to participating barangays.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding, the National Parks Development Committee will serve as the caretaker of the Luneta vegetable garden, which is now open to the public.

The garden showcases various cropping technologies such as vertical and containerized gardens and protective cultivation systems including a nursery, fruit-vegetable grafting, hydroponics, and raising beds.

The launching of the Green Revolution 2.0 also marked the nationwide simultaneous planting of vegetables in different barangays, spearheaded by the DA’s Regional Field Offices and five National Centers and Regional Stations of the DA-BPI. (DA AFID/PIA-NCR)

