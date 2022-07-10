As fuel prices and inflation rates continue to soar, online quick-commerce platform foodpanda announced that it has been ramping up its support for its partner delivery riders via additional earning opportunities, fuel discounts, and other benefits.

Patricia Jacinto, foodpanda Philippines Operations Director, revealed that their efforts to support their rider fleet have been ongoing for the past several months.

“Since the onset of fuel price hikes earlier this year, we’ve already started coming up with programs and initiatives to assist our riders. Now that we’re facing an even bigger challenge, we’re ramping up our efforts even more to be of greater help to them,” she said.

Providing fuel discounts and subsidies

Pump rates have been continuously going up for several weeks now, with some areas already reaching the 100-peso per liter mark recently.

In direct response to fuel price hikes, foodpanda established tie-ups with fuel provider partners, including Seaoil, Caltex, Phoenix, and Unioil, to offer exclusive discounts to foodpanda delivery partners. Jacinto said that they have also helped their partner riders sign up for the national government’s program to help pay for fuel.

Rewards and Extra Source of Income

To help delivery riders augment their income stream, the company is also providing their riders with special incentives based on accomplished tasks.

“We have been heavily investing in incentives they can get from accomplishing particular milestones or ‘quests’,” Jacinto explained.

“We have also recently started offering what we call “Bamboo Rewards.” For every successful order they complete, ka-Panda riders get to earn bamboos in-app which they can redeem later for various items like merchandise, electronics, vehicle accessories, vouchers, and more,” she added.

The foodpanda app also allows users to tip riders, wherein the full amount goes straight to their accounts. “Since the beginning of the year, we’ve done awareness campaigns to inform and encourage our customers to tip their riders, whether through the app or in cash, to support the riders during these tough times, especially if they feel the riders have done a good job with their order.”

Remaining hopeful amidst uncertain times

Jacinto also assured us that they are closely monitoring the crisis situation and that they are aware of how this especially affects their partner riders.

“We hear their calls for action loud and clear. In fact, in the past weeks, we have been reaching out and communicating with them to answer their questions,” she said.

“Our teams will continue to be available on-ground in case our rider fleet has any concerns they want to discuss, including those that they might not have mentioned in our regular surveys with them,” Jacinto added.

Some of foodpanda’s delivery partners also expressed their appreciation for the efforts that the online quick-commerce platform has been offering to them at this crucial time.

“Nakakatulong din yung discount na ino-offer ni foodpanda sa aming mga riders nila para makatipid sa gasolina lalo pa ngayon na patuloy ang pagtaas ng presyo ng gas.” said Carlos, one of their partner delivery riders from Taguig.

Kenneth, who’s been a ka-Panda rider in Manila for 2 years now, shared that the extra income he gets from the quests has been helpful to him. “Malaking kabawasan talaga sa kita namin yung pagtaas ng presyo ng krudo. Pero kahit papaano, yung incentives na kinikita sa quests, nakakatulong sa pang-araw-araw na gastusin at pambayad sa gasolina.”

foodpanda also said that it will continue to develop more benefits to support their Ka-Panda partner riders. “We want to provide constant support to our Ka-Panda partner riders, regardless if we’re facing a crisis or not,” Jacinto said. “We hope that through these initiatives, our riders can get an additional lifeline as we weather these challenges together,” she added.

In addition to the support relating to the fuel crisis, foodpanda said that they have also been focusing their attention on the health and safety of their partner riders through various programs, such as linking them to basic healthcare benefits with the help of PhilHealth, providing insurance protection in light of unexpected road accidents through its insuretech partner Igloo, and making 24/7 telemedicine services available to riders via KonsultaMD.