FoodlinePH app offers hassle-free food ordering

Get the food you love delivered right at your doorsteps with FoodlinePH.

FoodlinePH traces its beginnings to the lockdown period when mobility was limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The app was then launched on July 11.

Gastronomes can now satisfy their cravings from the comfort of their couches by simply bringing up FoodlinePH, the latest food app to hit the town.

A family-owned online delivery platform launched for Palawenyos, the platform has more than 50 partner merchants in Puerto Princesa City comprising of local restaurants and food kiosks, customers can order through their app, which can be downloaded on Google Play.

Rutchel Alcantara, FoodlinePH General Manager, said the app’s concept was inspired by their own struggle during the stricter quarantine periods.

“Isa sa reason din is because of this new normal. Kasi during the lockdown, work from home ako. Ang hirap ng mobility natin during the lockdown so nag-engage din kami sa food delivery services. During that time, ang available ay ‘yong sa Facebook lang. Doon mo titingnan ‘yong menu nila, from there tatawag or chat,” she said.

“Minsan kapag tumawag ka, hindi pa accurate na nakukuha ng attendant sa kabilang delivery service kung ano in-order mo so doon namin naisip na magkaroon ng food delivery services na may app platform dito sa atin,” Alcantara added.

Alcantara said that their sister company, HungryBear in Romblon, which is owned by her nephew, also inspired them to launch the business in the city.

Order process

FoodlinePH currently receives orders from Barangays Tagburos to Sicsican, or generally customers within the 10-kilometer radius from partner-restaurants. Foodline’s agents will verify the orders received through the application first, to ensure that the order is legitimate and to clear out canceled orders. Once the order is confirmed, the app pushes notifications to riders who will pick up the order from the partner store, and deliver it to the customer.

Delivery time ranges from 30 minutes to one hour, depending on the distance of the store from the customer and the time of preparing the food items. The regular delivery base rate is P45, which is currently on the promo rate of P35 until September 15.

Other services offered

Aside from food delivery service, FoodlinePH also has bills payment services for water, electricity, credit card bills, as well as loads for cable television. It even has a “pasuyo” system or an errands service.

“Nag-start kami sa food delivery pero nag-expand kami hanggang sa mga bills payment, meron din kaming pasuyo deliveries. naging inhouse delivery din kami ng ibang restaurants natin, ibig sabihin nanggaling mismo sa restaurant ‘yong order,” she said.

Alcantara acknowledges that there are also other food delivery applications existing in the city but she stressed that their edge is the traits of the app that are simple, trendy, organized, highly secured, and user-friendly, and lightweight with a small storage capacity of 1.5Mb for smartphones.

She believes that FoodlinePH helped to raise the bar of services of local food delivery services. With over 50 partner merchants, FoodlinePH almost saturated the market in the city proper, she said. Merchants will also get promotions on their app, making a win-win situation for partners.

“Maganda naman at natutuwa kami na may mga partner establishments kami na nagsasabi na ang laki ng naitulong namin sa kanila. Sinasabi nila na ‘kung dati ay hirap na hirap kami, kumbaga ngayon nawala ‘yong burden,” she said.

She said that they are compliant with the minimum health protocols and ensuring the sanitation needed in preparing food orders for the safety and satisfaction of customers. Even food boxes are sanitized in daily operation, she added.

Food landscape of Puerto Princesa

Alcantara said that engagement in online services is the direction that will be tracked by Puerto Princesa. Due to the new normal, many individuals will do shopping and order food in the comfort of their homes to ensure safety at times like this.

“Iyon ang way na gustong tatahakin ng Puerto Princesa to engage in this online services, in this platform na hindi na umaalis ng bahay. Nagagawa nila ‘yong activities like mag-shopping and mag-order ng food nila in the comfort of their homes and safe sila by engaging dito sa mga ganitong platform,” she said.

“Not all of us can cook and not all of us ay nagagawa natin ‘yong way of cooking ng mga restaurant, may kaniya-kaniya tayong cravings. Ma-a-address natin ‘yong cravings natin don sa pag-order ng food sa favorite restaurants natin or fast food,” she said.

Delivery services like FoodlinePH also open opportunities to displaced riders from their previous work due to retrenchment caused by the pandemic. Alcantara stressed that the edge of FoodlinePH to others is its effort to give equal opportunity to even small businesses in the city to gain sales, for as long as they also comply with the minimum business requirements of concerned government agencies and the city government.

Not only concerning the business side, FoodlinePH also considers the environment conservation through its compliance with the city ordinance on single-use plastic.

“Natutulungan natin ‘yong food establishments to increase ‘yong kanilang sales and nakakatulong tayo sa local economy, sa community. Aside from that, nakakatulong din tayo in preventing ‘yong transfer ng COVID-19 dahil sa pag-engage dito ay hindi na kailangan pa lumabas, hindi kailangan ma-expose,” she said.

Widening FoodlinePH’s scope

FoodlinePH is registered in the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) under a nationwide scope which gave the opportunity to offer franchises in other provinces of the country. There are already franchisees in Cebu and Marinduque, which plans to open this month, while another group of Overseas Filipinos who have finished their contract abroad will launch in Batangas and Ilocos.

“Maganda kasi ‘yong app natin, comparable siya with other popular food delivery app, almost the same ‘yong app natin. They can franchise the app at a very reasonable amount. Napakaganda ng concept and very affordable ng franchise fee,” she said.

Currently, the food delivery app is available in Google Play and will be soon accessible in Apple Store.

FoodlinePH accepts cash, bank transfers, and other methods such as Paymaya, Coins Ph, GCash, and Western Union.

The FoodlinePH office is located at B6L7 Calle Juela Alta Homes, Brgy. San Jose, Puerto Princesa. Its official Facebook page is Foodline Philippines (/foodlinephils), and its official website is www.foodline.ph

