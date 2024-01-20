President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has recently tasked the Department of Tourism with exploring sports initiatives as a new avenue for attracting tourists, alongside emphasizing the rich diversity of the Philippines’ culinary scene, an area with untapped potential for tourism growth.

“The one area that I think is easy is sports development because they (athletes) are here; we just have to make the facilities better. Also, food tourism has huge potential, but it is largely untapped; there’s a lot of room to improve,” Marcos said.

Furthering this initiative, President Marcos highlighted the need to also develop more efficient systems for managing tourism-related aspects such as travel and bookings, with the aim of enhancing the country’s attractiveness and competitiveness in the global tourism market.

These directives were issued on Thursday during a meeting with members of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Tourism Sector at Malacañang.

To reinforce his point, Marcos cited Thailand’s tourism industry as a model, noting its organized structure in handling tourism requirements, including hotel and flight bookings, and the arrangement of drivers and tour guides, all designed for the convenience of tourists.

“I was talking to a friend, and he said, ‘I am going to Thailand,’ and I said, ‘Why go to Thailand? Go to the Philippines, where it’s nicer and cheaper.’ But he said, ‘In the Philippines [I book] the hotel, I have to be the one to arrange for my driver. I have to be the one to arrange my tour guide, and if I want to go out of town, then I pay each step of the way.’ So, here’s the thing: I guess, you know, consolidate the system. So that’s because when you’re on vacation, you just want to stay at the beach and have a nice time. So, I think it’s the facilities that we have to develop,” Marcos said.

During Thursday’s meeting, PSAC made several recommendations to make the Philippines more competitive in the tourism sector, particularly by focusing on ensuring that tourists “visit, stay, spend money, and return” to the country.

Easing visa access, particularly for tourists, like what Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia have done, was one of the measures presented.

The advisory body recommended temporarily offering 30-day visa-free entry for tourists while the e-visa process streamlining is ongoing, as well as exploring the idea of tapping the services of a third-party service provider to handle the e-visa system.

Another PSAC recommendation was the implementation of improvements in airport connectivity and capacity to help drive international demand, which meant accelerating public private partnership (PPP) of regional airports to increase international airport connectivity and capacity for international airlines and routes.

Other critical initiatives cited include matching hotel supply of neighboring countries through better incentives such as VAT refund scheme for tourists, PSAC said.

Tourist arrivals in the Philippines reached over 5.4 million last year, with tourism receipts equivalent to ₱482.54 billion.

More than 1.4 million airline seats were booked, an 80-percent recovery of pre-COVID incoming seat capacity, recent data show.