Flooding triggered by recent rains affected the water turbidity in the main river sources of the city water district yesterday, disrupting the water service in most parts of Puerto Princesa.

Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) spokesperson Jenn Rausa told Palawan News they were only able to start building up the water pressure again Wednesday afternoon after the heavy rains.

Rausa stated that the high turbidity level was recorded in Montible and Campo Uno as an effect of the low-pressure area (LPA).

“Yesterday afternoon lang kasi bumaba turbidity level natin, although nakakabuild up na rin tayo ng pressure kahit papano. Almost 2psi na tayo. Sana after peak hours mas madagdagan pa pressure sa bayan,” Rausa stated.