Some areas in the town of Narra experienced flooding yesterday due to heavy rainfall, which allegedly resulted in a water surge at the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) dam in the area.

The barangays of Princess Urduja, Teresa, Bato-Bato, and Malinao were four of the locations in the municipality that were inundated around 4 p.m.

Residents of Brgy. Princess Urduja took images of the flooding at Princess Urduja National High School. Some people also shared videos and photos of floodwaters surging into their homes.

Melanie Navarro, a barangay resident, told Palawan News that the NIA dam was flooded because it had been left open.

“Naka open po kasi yung dam kaya dito lahat ng tubig napunta sa amin. Tapos yong papuntang ilog, nakasara. Kaya sa ilog walang tubig,” Navarro said.

“Kapag maulan kasi, dapat iclose na nila yung dam na papuntang NIA. Kapag maulan na, dapat yong iopen nila yung papunta na po sa ilog. Nakalimutan kasi kanina nag-o-operate kaya binaha kami,” she added.

The flooding occurrence in Narra was verified at around 5:22 p.m., according to Jerry Alili, the head of the Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Alili stated that the Narra Municipal DRRMO was already in the area, monitoring the flooding and assessing whether evacuations were necessary.

He declared at about 5:52 p.m. that the floods in Barangay Princess Urduja were already subsiding.

“Pahupa na ang baha. Initial assessment, walang evacuees. Mga students na stranded [ang meron]. As of today, nakauwi na rin ang mga stranded students,” he said.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, PAGASA said the low pressure area (LPA) that’s bringing heavy rainfall has developed into a tropical depression they have named “Ineng.”

Ineng is not directly affecting the country, although it is slightly enhancing the southwest monsoon alongside Tropical Storm Haikui, which enhances it more.

The enhanced monsoon will bring occasional rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days.

A flood advisory issued by PAGASA around 6 a.m. this morning stated that possible flooding may happen in Palawan in the following areas: Abongan, Lian, Barbakan, Rizal Caramay, Langogan, Babuyan, Bacungan, Iwahig Penal, Inagawan, Aborlan, Malatgao, Apurauan, Baton-Baton, Aramaywan, Iwahig, Panitian, Pulot, Lamakan, Quinlogan, Iraan, Tigaplan, Malabangan, Ilog, Bansang, Candawaga, Culasian, Iwahig (Brooke’s Point), Okayan, Canipaan, and Busuanga, Coron.