The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) will focus on environmental management planning during the DRRM summit scheduled for July 24-25, PDRRMO chief Jeremias Alili said.

Alili explained that they will particularly focus on how to address flooding in watershed areas and rivers in the past.

“So titingnan natin yung mga studies and researches na ginawa and then pagsasama-samahin yun para magkaroon tayo ng mas maayos na management plan sa ating watersheds and river basins,” Alili said in an interview with Palawan News.

The summit will be held as part of the 36th National Disaster Resilience Month 2024 celebration.

Aside from the summit, PDRRMO will also conduct Rescue Olympics in El Nido on Thursday, July 4, launch the 96.7 FM Palawan Island Network radio station on July 15, and hold the Junior Rescue Olympics on July 19. The month-long celebration will be capped by a province-wide cleanup drive.

A DRRM caravan was also conducted on Wednesday, July 3, where a motorcade was held showcasing the readiness of every response team of different municipal DRRMOs.

Alili, meanwhile, said he is elated with the continuous increase in disaster response equipment, which proves the readiness of every local government to respond to emergencies.

“This activity is not to boast of what we have but serves as a reminder to the people that we are ready to respond to whatever calamities or disasters that may arise,” he said.