Five-time Grammy Award winner American bassist Victor Wooten to hold virtual masterclass

The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines, Philippine International Jazz Festival, and Crossover Online Radio invite media to cover a virtual jazz masterclass with five-time Grammy Award-winning American bassist Victor Wooten on Saturday, February 20, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Victor will share his concepts and approaches with Filipino music students, musicians and jazz enthusiasts, and discuss music not just as a form of art and self-expression but also as a means to maintain social connections and care for mental health.

This virtual event is being held in celebration of Philippine National Arts Month and U.S. Black History Month every February.

For those interested in joining, you may use the Zoom details below:

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86439992663?pwd=RW1Kem5xR0hMbTNZb2ZmSlJ1TUdhQT09

Passcode: artsenvoy or Webinar ID: 864 3999 2663

