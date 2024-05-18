A man who was using his cellphone on the side of the road in Barangay Iwahig was robbed by five men around eight o’clock last night, May 17.

According to Police Captain Doughlas Sabando, the victim, Renante Caindoy, 22, a resident of Iwahig, was at Kilometer 15 when a top-down tricycle carrying five men stopped. He was suddenly held at gunpoint, and a holdup was declared.

The suspects were identified as Ericson Agustin Lansing, 24, from Tumbaga Road, Brgy. Tagburos; Angelo Barraquias Bernabe, 18, from Bucana Matahimik, Brgy. Iwahig; Mikko Guita Duarta, 20, resident of Bucana Matahimik, Brgy. Iwahig; and John Paul Robles Acebuche, 24, resident of Tumbaga Road, Brgy. Tagburos, along with the escaped suspect Rodel Gonzalo, also a resident of Bucana Matahimik, Brgy. Iwahig.

The victim identified Bernabe as the one who pointed the gun at him before his cellphone was taken.

Sabando said Caindoy immediately reported the incident to them at Police Station 2, prompting the launch of an operation to catch the suspects.

Unfortunately for the four out of the five suspects, they passed by the same area riding the same top-down tricycle they were pointed out in, leading to their arrest. A .38 revolver believed to have been used in the holdup was also recovered from them.

Sabando stated that the five suspects, who were reportedly intoxicated and possibly looking for more alcohol, came from the “looban” and were unemployed loiterers.

They are set to be charged, and they are currently in the custody of Police Station 2.