- Advertisement by Google -

Police authorities in Marinduque have identified five persons of interest in the killing of a 21-year old man and the rape of his 17-year-old girlfriend while the couple were camping out in the town of Boac last July 15.

Boac municipal police chief, P/Maj. Jerome Mendiola, told local media on Tuesday that they have obtained pictures and sample voice recordings of the five individuals, which may lead to a positive identification of the suspect by the rape victim.

“We haven’t arrested any suspects as of now, but we do have five persons of interest. We have already obtained pictures and a voice recording from one of them. We’ll do the same for the remaining four and send them to the victim,” Mendiola said.

MIMAROPA Police Regional Office (PRO) chief P/Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia also vowed to solve the case with dispatch, even as Sen. Raffy Tulfo volunteered to put up a P1-million reward to anyone who could give information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

- Advertisement -

Hernia said the reward will help encourage informants who may be able to help solve the case, but vowed to resolve the case even without the reward in place.

“Rest assured that the incident will never pass without holding the suspect accountable, or the long arms of the law will take him behind bars,” he added.

The survivor, identified as “Lyn,” recalled the incident that occurred on Friday, July 15, in the Raffy Tulfo in Action.

According to Lyn, it was around 2 a.m. when the suspect barged into their tent and stabbed her boyfriend, killing him instantly. She also recalled trying to flee twice, but the suspect caught up with her and raped her. She was also strangled and stabbed nine times.

“Noong nagahasa po niya ako, tinanong iyong pangalan ko pero hindi po ako nagsabi ng totoong pangalan ko. Ang nabanggit ko po iyong sa kapatid kong pangalan… Hindi raw po niya ako papatayin,” Lyn recounted.

Tulfo asked that Lyn be moved to Lucena City in the province of Quezon, where she will have more police protection.