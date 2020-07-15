Five new COVID-19 cases added to Palawan

Rizal, a southern town, was the latest municipality to join the Palawan COVID-19 tracker after a 57-year-old female locally stranded returnee tested positive for the new coronavirus disease.





Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Palawan on Wednesday (as of 12 p.m., July 15), raising the total tally of active cases in the province to 32.

Rizal, a southern town, was the latest municipality to join the Palawan COVID-19 tracker after a 57-year-old female locally stranded returnee tested positive for the new coronavirus disease.

Rutchele Laborera, acting municipal health officer (MHO) of Rizal, told Palawan News on Wednesday morning that the female patient arrived from Manila on June 29 aboard Cebu Pacific.

“Within one day lang dumating ang RT-PCR result niya. July 13 positive siya sa RDT at nag-swab tayo agad at noong afternoon ng July 14 nag-confirm ang laboratory sa ONP [that] he is positive for RT-PCR testing. May kasabayan siyang two individuals upon arrival at isa-swab natin ngayong Wednesday. Ang positive natin ay aymptomatic,” Laborera said.

In the island municipality of Coron, two fresh COVID-19 cases were reported after all of its previous patients have been discharged for more than a week.

Dr. Allan Guintapan, chief of Coron MHO, said that the recent cases were locally stranded returnees, including the eldest COVID-19 patient in Palawan so far.

“Ito ‘yong two cases namin: isang 21 male na LSI dumating via June Aster last July 12 from Manila at isang 72 female LSI dumating via 2go last July 11 from Manila,” Guintapan said.

Palawan’s eldest COVID-19 patient, the 72-year-old female in Coron, was known to be hypertensive. She was reactive to the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) upon her arrival.

Guintapan added that the male patient started showing symptoms on July 7 while still in Manila.

“Itong si 21 years old male with symptoms siya noong andoon siya sa Manila. July 7 nagkaroon siya ng lagnat at pananakit ng katawan for two days hanggang July 8 after that wala na. So based doon sa history hiniwalay kaagad namin siya kasi nagkaroon ng symptoms within two weeks prior, negative sya sa RDT,” Guintapan said.

Taytay town’s two active COVID-19 patients are also “LSI from the National Capital Region (NCR)”. The patients remained to be asymptomatic and isolated in one of the town’s facilities.

The Palawan province has recorded a total of 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 32 of which were active, with 25 recoveries, and one death.

Of the active cases, ten are in Puerto Princesa, seven in Cuyo, six in Bataraza, and two each for the towns of Roxas, Brooke’s Point, and Taytay. Rizal town maintained to have its lone COVID-19 patient.

(With reports from Jecan Canaway, Ruil Alabi, Celeste Anna Formoso, Ruth Rodriguez, and Jane Tumalac)

