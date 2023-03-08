Five individuals, including a tour guide, were arrested in Taytay, northern Palawan, on a single day for alleged illegal gambling and rape, according to the provincial police

Arrested on March 8 for illegal gambling were farmers Freddie Palo, 52; Robert Francisco, 34; construction worker Godofredo Raba Jr., 25; and Joseph Repe, 32, and tour guide Jose Paulo Sali, 23, for statutory rape.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) stated that they were apprehended in separate operations in Taytay’s barangays Poblacion, Sandoval, and Busybees, based on court orders.

Palo, Francisco, Raba, and Repe were apprehended for violating Presidential Decree 1602, which was established to simplify and increase penalties for unlawful gaming enterprises.

Judge Ronilo Beronio of the Taytay-San Vicente Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) issued their arrest warrants. The court permitted the defendants to post a P30,000 bail in exchange for their temporary release while their cases are pending.

Sali was arrested on January 31, 2023, based on a warrant issued by Judge Emmanuel Artazo of Branch 14-Family Court of the Fourth Judicial Region for the offense of statutory rape under Article 266-A, paragraph 1(D), as amended by Republic Act 11648.

No bail for his temporary release was recommended by the court.

All the accused are under the custody of the municipal police for proper disposition.

About Post Author