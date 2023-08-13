Five fishermen were detained near Sitio Binalabag, Barangay San Miguel in Linapacan town for engaging in unregulated fishing methods involving the use of a compressor.

The alleged violators, arrested on August 11 around 10 p.m., were identified by the provincial police in a report Saturday as Eleazar Roseto Obejas, 30; Melvin Cabogayan Bayonon, 27; Raymark Tabi Lagreo, 23; Epi Dela Cruz Hopio, 47; and Joseph Alvarez Dela Cruz, 41. All from Sitio Patuyo in the same barangay.

They were intercepted during a patrol by the Linapacan Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Linapacan municipal government.

The group was fishing on a boat using an air compressor as a breathing apparatus. This equipment, not permitted for fishing, was among the items taken by the authorities.

Authorities also confiscated fishing equipment and 40 kilograms of fish, valued at P4,000.

The total value of seized items is P85,000.