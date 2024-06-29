Twenty association of fishermen in Palawan received bottom-set gillnets from the Livelihood Project Management Unit (LPMU) of the Palawan government as part of its program to alleviate poverty.
The distribution of these fishing implements were made in the second quarter of the year. Around 284 families, equivalent to 1,140 individuals, are expected to benefit from this ₱287,585 project.
The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said Governor Dennis Socrates wants that through initiatives such as this, residents in coastal communities can be helped in improving their livelihood.
Below is the list of associations that received help:
1. New Guinlo Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. New Guinlo, Taytay
2. Bantulan Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Bantulan, Taytay
3. San Fernando Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. San Fernando, El Nido
4. Pagkakaisa Suramping Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Culasian, Rizal
5. Riverside Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Culasian, Rizal
6. Associations of United Fishermen in Campung-Ulay
Brgy. Campung-Ulay, Rizal
7. Panitian Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Panitian, Quezon
8. Masipag Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Panitian, Quezon
9. Maasin Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Maasin, Brooke’s Point
10. Calasaguen Shore Fisherfolks Asso.
Brgy. Calasaguen, Brooke’s Point
11. Ipilan Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Ipilan, Brooke’s Point
12. Mandaragat Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Barong-Barong, Brooke’s Pt.
13. Sitio Aplaya Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Malis, Brooke’s Point
14. Burangisan Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Salogon, Brooke’s Point
15. Buligay Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Pob. District 1, Brooke’s Pt.
16. Pangobilian Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point
17. Sumbiling Biyayang Dagat Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Sumbiling, Bataraza
18. Taratak Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Taratak, Bataraza
19. Masigasig Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Puring, Bataraza
20. Bono-Bono Fisherfolks Association
Brgy. Bono-Bono, Bataraza