Twenty association of fishermen in Palawan received bottom-set gillnets from the Livelihood Project Management Unit (LPMU) of the Palawan government as part of its program to alleviate poverty.

The distribution of these fishing implements were made in the second quarter of the year. Around 284 families, equivalent to 1,140 individuals, are expected to benefit from this ₱287,585 project.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said Governor Dennis Socrates wants that through initiatives such as this, residents in coastal communities can be helped in improving their livelihood.

Below is the list of associations that received help:

1. New Guinlo Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. New Guinlo, Taytay

2. Bantulan Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Bantulan, Taytay

3. San Fernando Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. San Fernando, El Nido

4. Pagkakaisa Suramping Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Culasian, Rizal

5. Riverside Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Culasian, Rizal

6. Associations of United Fishermen in Campung-Ulay

Brgy. Campung-Ulay, Rizal

7. Panitian Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Panitian, Quezon

8. Masipag Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Panitian, Quezon

9. Maasin Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Maasin, Brooke’s Point

10. Calasaguen Shore Fisherfolks Asso.

Brgy. Calasaguen, Brooke’s Point

11. Ipilan Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Ipilan, Brooke’s Point

12. Mandaragat Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Barong-Barong, Brooke’s Pt.

13. Sitio Aplaya Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Malis, Brooke’s Point

14. Burangisan Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Salogon, Brooke’s Point

15. Buligay Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Pob. District 1, Brooke’s Pt.

16. Pangobilian Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point

17. Sumbiling Biyayang Dagat Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Sumbiling, Bataraza

18. Taratak Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Taratak, Bataraza

19. Masigasig Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Puring, Bataraza

20. Bono-Bono Fisherfolks Association

Brgy. Bono-Bono, Bataraza