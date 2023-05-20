Three fishermen from Occidental Mindoro were apprehended Friday just 100 meters in the vicinity waters of Barangay Delian, Coron, northern Palawan, for violation of the fisheries code.

The Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) said suspects Bienvinedo Disabelle Jr., 32; Jerus Caras, 25; and Benjamin Quiroz, 37, all residents of Brgy. Caminawit, Occidental Mindoro, were apprehended on May 19 for violating Section 113 of Republic Act (RA) 10654.

The authorities took into custody a fishing vessel named Habagat, valued at approximately P300,000, along with a corroded Isuzu 4DR5 engine bearing an estimated worth of P120,000.

They were brought to Coron Maritime Special Boat Crew for documentation and proper disposition.

