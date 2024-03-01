The body of a 53-year-old fisherman was discovered in the waters near Green Island, Barangay Tumarbong Roxas, Palawan, around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, February 29.

The victim, identified as Rosalito Padon, was found near his boat after being reported to the Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS) by the Roxas Bantay Dagat.

The Philippine Coast Guard, along with Bantay Dagat personnel, retrieved the cadaver, which was later identified at Solivio Funeral Home.

The Dumaran Municipal Police Station had earlier that day received a report of Padon being missing.

According to a police report, the missing individual, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue and yellow shorts, matched Padon’s description.

Padon faced tragedy when the outrigger collapsed due to strong winds, causing him to fall into the sea while on a fishing trip with two other people in a motor banca.

Despite efforts, the family declined a post-mortem examination, maintaining there was no foul play.