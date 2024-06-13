A fisherman was rescued by his companions after being hurt by a dynamite explosion on June 10 in the vicinity waters of Barangay Manamoc, Cuyo, Palawan.

The victim was identified as Roberto Saison, 36, a resident of Brgy. Alcoba, Magsaysay.

According to police investigation, Saison was reportedly fishing alone in the vicinity waters of Imalauan/Imaruan Island, approximately 30 kilometers away from Alcoba, when suddenly an explosion occurred. This was heard by his father-in-law, who immediately boarded his boat with others to see what had happened.

Upon arrival at the scene, they saw the victim being rescued by other fishermen with wounds on his right arm. Saison was taken to the hospital in Cuyo on the same day, but the next day he was transferred to Puerto Princesa City for further medical attention.

Police investigation is continuing to determine if Saison was engaged in dynamite fishing, which may have led to the explosion.