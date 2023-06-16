A 37-year-old fisherman wanted for illegal fishing in Palawan was apprehended by a joint law enforcement operation carried out by personnel from Occidental Mindoro Maritime Police Station and San Jose Municipal Police Station on Wednesday, June 14 in Barangay Caminawit, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

The suspect, Jerome Magbudhi Insigne, was arrested based on a warrant issued by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Brooke’s Point-Espanola-Balabac in Palawan.

He is facing charges for the violation of Palawan Provincial Ordinance No. 819, as amended by Palawan Ordinance No. 1643 Series of 2015, with a recommended bail amounting to P2,000.

The ordinance addresses the prohibition of compressor usage in the fishing waters of Palawan.

Insigne is currently in police custody and will be turned over to the issuing court for proper disposition.