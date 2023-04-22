The municipal police in Culion apprehended on Friday a fisherman who was wanted for allegedly assaulting an agent of a person in authority.

Gilbert Languyod, 29, was arrested by Culion Municipal Police Station (MPS) personnel on April 19, 2023, after a warrant was issued by Judge Perly Anne Pe of the Municipal Trial Court (MTC) in the town for the offense of direct assault upon an agent of a person in authority.

The judge recommended a bail amount of P36,000 for his provisional release.

According to the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO), the arrest of Languyod was carried out in a peaceful and orderly manner without any untoward incident.

The Culion MPS reminds the public that they will continue to enforce the law and bring wanted individuals to justice. They also encourage individuals with information on criminal activities to report to the nearest police station to maintain the peace and security of the community.

About Post Author