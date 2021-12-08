[UPDATED] A fisherman was taken to the hospital in Quezon municipality after he was shot Monday afternoon in Purok Masikap, Sitio Nale, Barangay Panitian.

The Police Provincial Office (PPO) in Palawan identified the victim of the shooting incident in a report as Rocky Calipas Catanduanes, 24, a resident of the same barangay.

The suspects, on the other hand, were named Teodolo Paca, alias Nonoy, and Clarence Ponoy Moncatar, alias Renren, both residents also of Brgy. Panitian.

The initial police report claimed they escaped from the scene of the crime.

PPO spokesperson P/Maj. Ric Ramos stated that the details of their arrest are not yet available pending the submission to their office of the progress report from the town’s police station.

Based on the result of the initial investigation, Catanduanes was riding his motorcycle on his way to work in Brgy. Alfonso XIII when the suspects shot him onboard a top-down tricycle using a caliber 22 pistol. He was hit on the right leg.