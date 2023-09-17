A 27-year-old fisherman who had been missing since Friday morning was found floating in the ocean near Tabon Caves in Barangay Panitian, Quezon, Southern Palawan, at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

He was identified in a report by the Palawan Provincial Police Office on Sunday, September 17, as Randy Laurilla, also known as Jojo, a resident of Brgy. Panacan II in Narra town.

According to the provincial police report, Randy had visited his relatives on September 14 in Brgy. Poblacion, Quezon, around 4 p.m., where he had some drinks.

Later, he returned to his boat anchored in Brgy. Panitian, where he rested and slept. The following morning, September 15, when his companions went looking for him around 6 a.m., he was discovered missing from the spot where he had been sleeping.

Search efforts were made in the vicinity, but he couldn’t be found. It wasn’t until September 16 that his uncle, Rixon Barlas, spotted his lifeless body floating in the water.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the discovery of his body.