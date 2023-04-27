A fisherman found a dead saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus) trapped in his fishpen in Sitio Paradahan, Barangay Apo-aporawan, Aborlan, early Wednesday morning.

Jovic Fabello, spokesperson for the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), said Celso Balbutan discovered the crocodile entangled in the net of his fishpen around 7 a.m. and reported the incident to Apo-aporawan Punong Barangay Julie Galas, who then reported it to PCSDS.

“The crocodile apparently died from drowning,” Fabello said.

The reptile was a female juvenile, measuring six feet long and eight inches wide, with a wingspan of 29 inches.

Fabello added that the crocodile was immediately buried in the barangay after inspection.

He also mentioned that Aborlan town is not known to be a habitat of crocodiles, with recorded sightings dating back to the 1940s.

“We also took tissue samples of the crocodile to determine whether it originated from the northern or southern part of Palawan, or from outside the province,” he said.

