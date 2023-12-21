A 20-year-old fisherman was pronounced dead upon arrival at Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital after sustaining injuries from a collision with a commuter van along the National Highway, Purok 3, Barangay Pancol, Taytay, Palawan, on Wednesday, December 20th.

Jerome Kyle Ocap Bania was riding a Rusi 125 when his motorcycle collided with a white Toyota Hi-Ace Commuter Van driven by Luther Abrea Parangue.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the collision occurred as the motorcycle was traveling from Barangay Pancol to the National Highway and collided with the van, which was heading from El Nido to Puerto Princesa City. This resulted in the motorcycle falling onto the cemented road.

The motorcycle sustained total damage, while the van suffered visible damage to the hood, right bumper, and right windshield.

The van driver is currently in the custody of local authorities as investigations into the incident are underway.